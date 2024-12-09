Fife’s first ever mass skinny dip is coming back for a third event in 2025.

The Rotarians behind the fundraising event have named the date for their 2025 gathering - and invited brave Fifers to strip off and take a dip in the Forth.

The third annual ‘Noody Dook’ takes place at Aberdour’s Silver Sands beach on Saturday, May 31, following the success of the first two events.

More than 130 people stripped off and waded in at each of Carnegie Dunfermline Rotary Club’s previous early-morning skinny dips, raising thousands of pounds for charities in the process.

More than 100 naked swimmers at this year's 'Noody Dook'. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Organiser Lee Walls said: “Our first two charity noody dooks were much enjoyed by participants, and it’s now firmly on their calendars - we’ve already got a good number of previous dookers signed up for next year’s event. The feedback from previous dookers was overwhelmingly positive. Theyy really got a buzz out of it, so we hope even more will come and take part in what will be both a challenge and a celebration.”

The event will take place from 7:00a, to 8:45am, and is open to anyone aged 18 or older - and participants need only get naked if they’re comfortable doing so.

Lee said: “People might like to add to the fun by wearing wigs, masks and face-paint or similar.”

The noody dook will be preceded by a clothed yoga session at 7:30am led by a qualified instructor, before the dookers are piped into the water. Cakes and similar goodies will be on sale afterwards for a post-dook sugar hit, in return for donations.

Local charities to benefit include Steps to Hope, which helps people with addiction issues and homelessness, and which was nominated by a number of previous dookers. Participants are also welcome to support their own favourite charities through sponsorship by friends and family.

Prior registration via Eventbrite is mandatory, and costs £15 and all but the small handling fee is passed to Carnegie Rotary Club to be used to fund the many causes that it supports.

Further information at https://www.facebook.com/CarnegieDunfermlineRC

The Silver Sands Noody Dook has been approved by Fife Council, and a life-guard and first-aider will be on site as it takes place. Anyone entering the water before or after those times will do so at their own risk.