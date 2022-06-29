Fife's Cafe Inc venues offer free lunches during school holidays

Families are being offered free food at Cafe Inc venues across Fife during the school summer holidays.

The drop-in, free, lunch scheme Café Inc. is all set to run this summer in its original format.

The popular, free, holiday, lunch clubs continued throughout the pandemic, as Cafe Inc to Go, with packed lunches being handed out for families to take home.

Now they are back in local venues and will be providing sit in meals for families to enjoy together with friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is open to all children, young people, parents and families during the summer holidays.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, spokesperson for housing and building services, said: “The last three years have been really challenging for everyone.

“We did everything we could to continue to run Cafe Inc To Go during the holidays, when social distancing and isolation were at their peak, to make sure that children still had access to healthy, fresh food during the holiday periods.

“I'm delighted that we can now invite families in, to sit down and eat their meal, together with friends, as a community. This is something we have all missed.

"Families have never been more reliant on the good quality food provided by Cafe Inc, as prices continue to rise rapidly and it's harder and harder for families to manage.

"We provide free school meals during term time but we know that there's a lot of pressure on all families during the school holidays. We know that at this time of year many children in Fife go hungry and we don't think this is acceptable.

“That's why we continue to drive forward our anti-poverty agenda and invest in projects such as this, which make a real difference to families.

"Cafe Inc is open to all, it gives children and families a chance to meet up with friends and enjoy a bite to eat in some good company. I'd urge anyone to come along and enjoy a family lunch with some friendly chat and fun this summer."

Open to children, young people and families, free lunches will be available in a number of schools and community facilities. No need to book or register for lunch, just drop in and enjoy some food and fun.