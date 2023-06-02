Cammy Barnes missed out on a guaranteed place in the final of Britain's Got Talent during Friday's semi-final. (Pic: Thames/ITV)

Cammy, 32, had been hoping to impress both the judges and the public with his performance of Caledonia in Friday’s live semi-final to secure a place in Sunday night’s final.

However, it was not to be despite the positive comments from the four talent show judges.

There is still a chance Cammy could make the final on Sunday, but the hairdresser, who also plays with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, would have to secure the judges’ wild card vote. The act receiving this vote will not be announced until Sunday evening’s finale.

Cammy made it through to Friday’s semi-final after a nervous start to his audition. He was given a second chance to impress with his version of Drivers Licence by Olivia Rodrigo after starting too fast and he quickly won the judges over to book his place in the next stage.

Those acts already through to the final are Musa Motha, Amy Lou Smith, Viggo Venn, Olivia Lynes, Ghetto Kids, Travis George, Duo Odyssey, Malakai Bayoh, Cillian O’Connor and Lilliana Clifton. The acts will compete in the final for a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and a £250,000 money prize.

The final of Britain’s Got Talent is on STV at 8pm on Sunday, June 4.

Cammy’s story

A talented musician, Cammy wowed crowds at last year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. A barber by trade and gifted bagpiper, Cammy was part of the Electro Pipes performers at last year’s Tattoo, who provided a fresh addition to the show on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade, mixing the traditional bagpipes with modern, electronic music, combined with state-of-the-art projection and lighting.

To celebrate his success on the show, the Tattoo welcomed Cammy back to Edinburgh Castle to record a special video performance of Wild Mountain Thyme. He was joined by Stevie Small, production manager at the Tattoo, who played the pipes, set against the stunning Edinburgh skyline.

The Tattoo is committed to supporting emerging talent and providing talented performers - like Cammy - with a platform to play to audiences from around the world. He also played a starring role in the show’s finale last year, singing Walking on the Waves in an emotional and powerful performance alongside Tattoo acts from around the world.

Cammy recently became a father to his young daughter Bonnie and aims to make her proud throughout his BGT experience.

Buster Howes, chief executive of The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, said: “Cammy’s one of those personalities you instantly warm to and we couldn’t be prouder of him and his efforts on Britain’s Got Talent. We’re an organisation that places an emphasis on emerging talent so to see Cammy’s talent continue to flourish is fantastic. We were only too happy to help facilitate his special performance of Wild Mountain Thyme at the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

“His energy during both the Electro Pipes and his singing in the finale really captured the imagination at our Show last year and you could feel the buzz he brought to the Esplanade when he and his fellow performers showcased their talents. On behalf of everyone at the Tattoo, I wish Cammy all the best in the semi-finals and would urge everyone to get behind him and give him their vote.”

The 2023 Show, Stories will be staged between August 4-26, and will be a celebration of sagas, myths, and legends, transporting audiences on a journey of ideas - from the earliest campfire stories through to the world stage.