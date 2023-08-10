News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message

Fife’s cheapest home set for auction with starting price of just £25,000

One of the cheapest homes on the market in Fife is set to go under the hammer.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 10th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 15:14 BST

The one-bedroom ground floor flat on Wellesley Road in Methil has an auction starting price of just £25,000. It does need a series of refurbishment works, but could be a great purchase for a new owner willing to take on a project.

The main door flat includes a lounge with kitchen off, double bedroom to the front and a bathroom. A full schedule is available online - it is the cheapest property as listed on Rightmove .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Located on Wellesley Road, the property is within walking distance of a variety of shops and amenities which are on the same main street of the town.

For potential buyers eyeing up the property as a buy to let investment, it is expected that it could achieve a potential rental income of £375 per calendar month - calculated at Local Housing Allowance rates - following completion of the refurbishment works, however a higher level of rental may be achievable in the currently strong rental market.

The flat is due to go under the hammer at Auction House Scotland’s in-room auction at 2.00pm on September 13 at the Radisson RED Hotel in, Glasgow. It will be live streamed allowing interested bidders the option to watch and bid online.