Fife’s cheapest home set for auction with starting price of just £25,000

The one-bedroom ground floor flat on Wellesley Road in Methil has an auction starting price of just £25,000. It does need a series of refurbishment works, but could be a great purchase for a new owner willing to take on a project.

The main door flat includes a lounge with kitchen off, double bedroom to the front and a bathroom. A full schedule is available online - it is the cheapest property as listed on Rightmove .

Located on Wellesley Road, the property is within walking distance of a variety of shops and amenities which are on the same main street of the town.

For potential buyers eyeing up the property as a buy to let investment, it is expected that it could achieve a potential rental income of £375 per calendar month - calculated at Local Housing Allowance rates - following completion of the refurbishment works, however a higher level of rental may be achievable in the currently strong rental market.