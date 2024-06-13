Fife's first doggy disco for four-legged friends and their humans to be held in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kirkcaldy nightclub is opening its doors to four-legged furry friends next month for a doggy disco.

The event at Society, organised by Pawesome Parties, is the first doggy disco to be held in Fife and dog owners are invited to come along and party with their pets.

With sessions for cockapoos, dachshunds and all pups, all friendly socialised dogs are welcome at the event, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 28.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say the 'first of its kind’ family friendly event will have lots of stuff to keep the dogs and humans entertained, including a full drinks menu, puppuccinos and competitions.

Pawesome Parties are bringing their Doggy Discos to Society in Kirkcaldy next month. (Pic: submitted)

There will be dog sofas, ball pits, glow sticks and much more providing a space for pups to run around and meet new friends.

Leanne Ferguson, event manager, started holding dog parties for all breeds across the country having originally thought of the idea to socialise her cockapoo, Alfie.

She explained: “The sessions lasts 75 minutes which is like an intense walk for them. It is a big sensory experience for them socialising with other like-minded dogs and people."

Boutique stalls from local businesses will also be set up on the day.