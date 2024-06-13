Fife's first doggy disco for four-legged friends and their humans to be held in Kirkcaldy
The event at Society, organised by Pawesome Parties, is the first doggy disco to be held in Fife and dog owners are invited to come along and party with their pets.
With sessions for cockapoos, dachshunds and all pups, all friendly socialised dogs are welcome at the event, which is set to take place on Sunday, July 28.
Organisers say the 'first of its kind’ family friendly event will have lots of stuff to keep the dogs and humans entertained, including a full drinks menu, puppuccinos and competitions.
There will be dog sofas, ball pits, glow sticks and much more providing a space for pups to run around and meet new friends.
Leanne Ferguson, event manager, started holding dog parties for all breeds across the country having originally thought of the idea to socialise her cockapoo, Alfie.
She explained: “The sessions lasts 75 minutes which is like an intense walk for them. It is a big sensory experience for them socialising with other like-minded dogs and people."
Boutique stalls from local businesses will also be set up on the day.
For more information and session times, as well as to buy your tickets visit www.fatsoma.com/p/pawesome-parties
