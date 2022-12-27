The converted horse box has been at Elie Harbour since earlier this year, and the operators have now gained permission from councillors to stay.

It is the first of its kind in the Kingdom - and believed to be only the second in Scotland.

Judith Dunlop already has permission from Elie Harbour Trust to site the mobile sauna, on land at the harbour, close to the public toilets.

The interior and exterior of the mobile sauna

It can accommodate up to eight people at a time, and users will have the option of a cold-water ‘bucket-shower’, or a run into the sea after using it.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the planning application said: “Community-focused saunas bring people together in an environment void of ‘social markers’ enabling people to socialise and make connections in an environment unfettered by trappings of status, alcohol, unhealthy foods, digital distractions, or other stimulants.

“They are very often in tranquil, or relaxing locations, with windows, looking out over restful views, allowing the mind and body to relax. In the winter months they provide a valuable means of raising serotonin levels. If used in combination with cold water, they can provide a massive hit of endorphins and can be extremely effective in the fight against depression.”

The applicant said that demand had been “strong” since it first opened earlier this year.

