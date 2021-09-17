Grain and Sustain, which has enjoyed great success selling dry goods with an eco-friendly ethos, is due to open its doors on October 1 to the people of the Lang Toun.

The new store will offer Fife’s first vegan and plastic free deli alongside traditional deli items, as well as high end drinks such as organic wines, craft beer, and artisan gins.

Louise Humpington, owner of Grain and Sustain, said: “We are very hopeful that we will open the doors to our new store in Tolbooth Street at the start of next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner of Grain and Sustain, Louise Humpington. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

"we are moving into a new retail space that has never been used before as it was part of Marks & Spencer. It had planned to turn it into a bistro but never went ahead with the plans – it’s all very exciting as most people don’t even know that that unit is even there.”

The new store boasts Fife’s only vegan and plastic free deli, but will still provide regular deli items as well, Louise explains.

"The deli will have everything that you would expect, but it will be completely plastic free and offer a whole host of delicious vegan options for people to try.

"There will be dips, vegan cheeses, lunchtime boxes, and we will even be offering a catering service where people can order charcuterie boards, as well as high end alcohol.

"We sell everything in grams so people can come in and see what options are available and try new things, making it easier for them to switch to plant based food.”

Louise adds that Grain and Sustain will showcase fresh local Scottish produce, and is encouraging producers to get in touch to collaborate.

"We want to showcase Scottish food and drink, as well as local producers as it helps to reduce food mileage,” she added.

"We have around 60 local producers on our books already, but we would welcome more and are encouraging any to get in touch.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.