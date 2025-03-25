Fife's four MPs unite to back region's AI Growth Zone bid

Fife’s four MPs are urging the UK Government to back the bid for Fife to be designated as an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Zone—an opportunity that would bring high-skilled jobs and investment to the region.

In a letter to Peter Kyle MP, Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, the region’s MPs, led by Melanie Ward, Scottish Labour MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, urged the UK Government to back the bid, which is also supported by the University of St Andrews and Fife College.

This is the first time that all of the Kingdom’s MPs – Melanie Ward, Graeme Downie, Richard Baker and Wendy Chamberlain – have worked together on a cross-party bid for the region since the election last July.

Melanie Ward MP said: “Fife has all the right ingredients to become a major centre for AI innovation: leading research institutions, a skilled and industrious workforce, and the energy infrastructure to support cutting-edge technology.

Fife's four MPs, from left Richard Baker, Melanie Ward, Wendy Chamberlain and Graeme Downie, are all supporting Fife Council's bid for the Kingdom to become an AI Growth Zone. (Pic: contributed)

“For too long, areas like ours have been overlooked, not just by the last Tory government but also by the SNP in Holyrood. This is a real opportunity to bring high-quality jobs and investment to Fife, ensuring we are at the forefront of the UK’s AI revolution.

“I urge the UK Government to back this bid and give Fife the support it needs to drive economic growth, create jobs, and play a leading role in the future of AI.”

The AI sector has identified two key requirements for success: space and access to power. With major upgrades to its grid capacity and battery storage in recent years, Fife has ample clean electricity available to support data centres and AI-driven industries.

Scotland’s energy surpluses further strengthen Fife’s case, with over 57GW of renewable electricity projects, including storage, in development as of September 2024.

The MPs have highlighted that Fife’s world-class academic institutions—the University of St Andrews and Fife College—provide the ideal foundation for AI research and skills development.

They are calling on the UK Government to back Fife’s bid, ensuring the region plays a key role in the UK’s AI-driven future.

Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat MP for North East Fife, said: “Here in Fife we not only have the space and access to power needed for an AI Growth Zone, we also have world class researchers at the University of St Andrews and Fife College who are well suited to further the development of AI.

“AI is advancing each day and presents huge opportunities to transform our economy and people’s lives for the better, that is why myself and my fellow Fife representatives support Fife Council’s bid for an AI Growth Zone here in Fife.”

A spokesperson for the University of St Andrews said: “St Andrews has a broad range of expertise in AI and this wealth of knowledge and expertise - widely available to help stimulate local, national and global growth – makes Fife ideally placed to be considered one of the UK’s potential AI growth zones.”

