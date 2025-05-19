Fife's Knockhill Racing Circuit marks 50 years

Over 100 champions and racing drivers from across five decades of racing helped celebrate 50 years of car racing at Fife’s Knockhill Racing Circuit at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebrations at Scotland’s national motorsport centre saw drivers racing down memory lane, remembering previous on track rivalries and battles.

Edward Labinhoj, from Edinburgh, who won the very first race at the circuit on May 18, 1975 was among those attending, along with many from across the years right up until the current champions of today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ceremonial re-enactment of the opening on the start line, which took place 50 years ago saw the circuit management team of Jillian Shedden (MD) and Stuart Gray (Director of Events) holding the ends of the red ribbon as former owner Derek Butcher was accompanied by multiple BTCC champions Gordon Shedden and John Cleland, as well as Touring Car boss Alan Gow, Rory Butcher and five times British rally champion Jimmy McRae.

The celebrations over the weekend saw drivers from across the decades come together to mark the anniversary.

All the champions and race winners then gathered to share in the momentous moment.

Stuart Gray said: "It has been a wonderful weekend for all at Knockhill and to have such a turnout of racers from the five decades of Knockhill, including 15 who raced at that first event in 1975 is simply incredible. We were honoured to have them all here and join in our celebrations.”

Next up for Knockhill is the return of Formula One Stock Cars on Saturday, June 24, with 25 BRISCA F1's making their first return to Knockhill after 15 years. The event starts at 2pm with full event information on www.knockhill.com/events