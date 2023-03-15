News you can trust since 1871
Fife’s lack of publicly available accessible toilets revealed in new research

There are fewer than two dozen publicly available accessible toilets, according to new research.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 15th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 16:12 GMT

Now campaigners are calling for better facilities for those living with disabilities.

The Great British Public Toilet Map tracks publicly available toilets using crowd-sourced information from users and data from councils and other organisations.

It only logs free-to-use toilets which the public can use without having to ask – so 'customers only' loos are excluded.

Pic Lisa Ferguson
Analysis of the figures by QS Supplies, a bathroom supplier, shows there are 69 publicly available toilets in the region – only 23 of which are accessible to those with disabilities.

As these figures are largely based on submissions from the public, they may not reflect the full range of facilities available in the area.

Sarah Sleet, chief executive of Crohn's and Colitis UK, said: "We know that nine in 10 people with the conditions plan their journeys based on access to toilets."

"This is increasingly challenging and isolating as the number of public toilets declines. The fear of being caught short and unable to access a public toilet when required means many people are confined to their homes, she added.

"More awareness and understanding will improve the lives of people living with Crohn’s and Colitis to make sure they aren’t hidden at home – they’re out and about, living life to the fullest,” she added.

In 2019, the Royal Society for Public Health found that one in five do not go out as much as they would like due to a lack of available toilets.

