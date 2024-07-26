Fife's Largo Estate to host open special garden open days including pick your own flowers

Largo Estate is inviting visitors to its garden open days this summer, including the chance to pick your own flowers.

Locals and visitors are being given the chance to admire the stunning walled garden and pick their own flowers at Largo Estate.

Two more open days have been set at this beautiful Fife landmark and everyone is welcome.

The open days, which will take place on Saturday, August 3 and Saturday, September 7, are family friendly.

As well as exploring the garden, visitors can choose stunning fresh flowers straight from the ground. A choice of seasonal blooms will be available to buy on the day.

A spokesperson for the estate said: “Whether it’s a colourful bunch to brighten up your own home or a treat for a loved one to show them how much you care, nothing says ‘thank you’ or ‘I love you’ like a beautiful floral bouquet.

“Visitors will also have the chance to stock up on fresh seasonal produce, taking home some of the finest ecologically grown salad leaves and vegetables.”

Largo Estate is a proud supplier to many local farms and grocers across Fife, producing flowers and vegetables to Largo’s villages and beyond. On the special open days everyone has the chance to get their hands on some of the tastiest locally grown foods and the prettiest flowers.

The open days will run from 11am to 2pm with entry to the garden free.

Visitors can secure their open day tickets and flower picking slot with advance tickets at Eventbrite here. Walk ups on the day are also welcome.

Visitors should check the weather forecast and dress appropriately. Sensible footwear is strongly advised.