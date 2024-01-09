Fife's LGBT+ hub in Kirkcaldy looks forward to expansion of services in 2024
The Hive LGBT+ Hub on the corner Whytescauseway and Hill Street has been operated by Love and Harmony CIC since April last year, having previously been managed by Pink Saltire.
That change in management has been followed up with a flurry of activity, including Fife Pride and the introduction of a food pantry at the site, with further plans to expand the venue’s offerings in 2024.
Lindsey Williamson, director of The Hive and Love and Harmony, said that the hub was also able to begin a major new mental health project alongside Fife Council.
She explained: “We were lucky enough to secure a really big mental health project through Your Minds Matter which is part of Fife Council. It funded us to actually be able to get therapy started in October for youths aged between 12 and 18 for up to 15 weeks. That has been a massive success – we've hired another therapist, David, who has also alongside myself been giving a weekly therapy session to these individuals.”
Mental health will continue to play a big part in the Hive’s future plans as it looks to enter the second part of the project, with recruitment and training of volunteer mental health ambassadors set to take place this year. The Hive will also look to expand the premises, with work underway on the upstairs part of the building. It hopes to be able to provide multifunctional spaces, including a gym and recording studio.
Lindsey said that she hopes this will help provide a safe space for the LGBT+ community and their allies.
She explained: “We don't have anything like that for the LGBT+ community. It's imperative that we make sure that everybody's included and we have a space for everybody to come and enjoy themselves and feel safe and affirmed when they're there as well.”
The hub will once again play a part in Fife Pride, but will also continue to provide vital services to the community in the Kingdom. To do that though, Lindsey said that they are looking to encourage new volunteers.
She said: “We're looking for people who can just engage with the community when they come into the Hive and be a friendly face for people.”