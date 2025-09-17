Fife’s Neurodevelopment pathway handling 150 referrals every month

Around 150 requests for youngsters to be referred to Fife Council’s Neurodevelopment Pathway are currently being made every month.

Members of the local authority’s Education Scrutiny Committee have been told the total number of applications for assistance between August last year and the end of June this year sat at 1,656.

The pathway, which launched in August 2024 after a successful three-year pilot in West Fife, is designed to ensure support is based on individual needs rather than diagnosis. It is hoped the new approach will replace the previous fragmented system of separate pathways for autism, ADHD, and learning disabilities.

Currently, the waiting time for diagnostic assessments through the pathway is 18 months for autism, 12 months for ADHD and six months for learning disabilities. Councillors were keen to see wait times reduced.

Councillor Altany Craik (Glenrothes West and Kinglassie, Labour), said many had frustration at the time it takes to get support for a child.

“Once they have been through the process, it is still a long time to get that in place,” he said. “That is what we need to work on. That needs to come down. Eighteen months is not good enough.

“We are doing our best – we are certainly better than we were. It is not the fault of anybody other than demand and making sure we get it right.”

Councillor Linda Erskine (Lochgelly, Cardenden and Benarty, Labour) said the pathway took the council “on the path we should be going.”

She said: “I think back to when I first became a councillor and people were finding it absolutely impossible to get any support or recognition for their child or young person. We have made significant steps forward and I believe the staff involved are really progressing well with this.”

Adam Brown, Fife Council depute principal psychologist, said they were working to speed up the process.

“In terms of how we reduce the wait time, that is a point we have raised directly with our health colleagues,” he said. “The system relies on diagnostic clinics being available, in particular for autism which is our big wait. Waiting times is significant for families in Fife. They would like quicker action.”

Dunfermline-based headteacher Laura Spence, who was involved in the initial pilot scheme, said support is provided at the earliest opportunity.

She said: “Children are presenting with challenges and difficulties in relation to learning or behaviour. As many strategies as possible will be in place.

“If we have someone go through the pathway, it is not to say that diagnosis will change anything. Everything that should be in place should be in place regardless of that diagnosis.

“For us as headteachers, we want to make sure we are helping families to make sure home life is a central as possible - because if we can get that part right, school is often much easier for those young people.”

Committee convener, Councillor Kathleen Leslie, said the progress represented a “significant step forward” in how neurodivergent children and young people are supported in Fife. “We know that there’s a lot more work to do in bringing down the length of time it takes to reach a diagnosis,” she added.