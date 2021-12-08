Fife’s new mobile libraries hit road to bring ‘rays of sunshine’ to book lovers
OnFife's two brand new mobile libraries hit the road this week to take great books to customers the length and breadth of Fife again.
The new vehicles have disabled access, as well as a large selection of books for all ages, including, talking and large print books.
Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development at OnFife, said: “They look fantastic – like little rays of sunshine that will make you smile when you see them on the road - and the selections of books for all ages will impress even the most avid of readers.
"Our old vehicles had come to the end of the road but getting new vans delivered, decorated and ready to go during a pandemic hasn’t been without its challenges. It’s a testament to the determination of staff at OnFife and Fife Council that we’re now ready to roll.”
Cllr Judy Hamilton, convener of Fife Council's Community and Housing Services, said: "It's a great pleasure to welcome this £280,000 investment by Fife Council in two new mobile libraries, operated by OnFife on our behalf.
" I met with OnFife to see and launch the new libraries that will replace the older vehicle.
"These new and smaller vehicles will be able to access more communities and ensure that library services in Fife continue to be free, fair and accessible to everyone."
The routes will be those in place before the pandemic and customers can find all the details at www.onfife.com or at local libraries.
You can also email: [email protected] or: [email protected].