Fife Council has revealed the name of a new high school due to open in 2026.

Pupils will now attend Caledonia High School when it replaces Inverkeithing High Sachool.

The name for the new £88m South West Fife school was agreed by councillors this week following a widespread consultation.

The views of pupils, parents, grandparents, staff, local residents, and the wider community, were all presented to members of the South & West Fife area committee at their monthly meeting. - and Caledonia emerged as a clear favourite.

An artist's impression of the newly named Caledonia High School (Pic: Fife Council)

Councillor David Barratt, convenor, said: “ Although we had the final task of agreeing the name, it was quite clear which of the suggested names was the overall favourite. Caledonia High School is a perfect choice for the new school building for so many reasons.

“The naming of a school is a very important and highly emotive subject and there were a number of great options put forward during the consultation. We were adamant that we wanted the whole community to get behind the naming of the new building and it was really important to us to make sure we heard the views of as many people as possible.

“In the end the choice was easy, as there was a clear favourite.”

Meanwhile, work on the school on the former Rosyth Fleet Grounds is progressing well. A topping out ceremony took place last month.

Once finished, it will have capacity to accommodate over 1700 pupils, over three floors, with an open ‘see and be seen’ approach throughout. The school will open its doors in August 2026.