Co-owners of Roastie Toastiez Ltd, Zak Morton and Dylan Young, are organising the event this Sunday from 10.00am until noon, and they are inviting anyone who wants to get involved to come along to Kinghorn Community centre car park where they will be handing out litter pickers and black bags.

In a social media post, Zak and Dylan said: “We aim to clean around the community centre itself and down the paths and around Kinghorn’s lovely local beach.

“We also will have some complimentary refreshments and some lovely homemade soup for those who come along and help and even some of our famous Roastie toastiez to sample too.

"Hope to see you there – come and support our local community.”

Roastie Toastiez, which started trading in November, serves up gourmet toasties using only the finest local ingredients as well as authentic Neapolitan pizza.

Wanting to give back to the community that they grew up in, Zak and Dylan kicked off a series of goodwill and charity events with a free food giveaway to vulnerable people at the Artisan Market on Kirkcaldy’s High Street.

When the duo revealed they would be doing the beach-clean, Dylan said they wanted to do what they could to help out their local community.

He added: "We are very community minded and want to support people in anyway we can, and to help the area that we live in thrive again to make it a better place to stay.”

