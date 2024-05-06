Fife's Nourish Support Centre helps raise awareness for World Hand Hygiene Day

A Kirkcaldy-based charity working in collaboration with The Hygiene Bank are raising awareness of just how many families in our community are unable to do basic things such as wash their hands for World Hand Hygiene Day.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th May 2024, 11:32 BST
The free hygiene packs are available from Nourish Support Centre's community hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy.The free hygiene packs are available from Nourish Support Centre's community hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy.
The free hygiene packs are available from Nourish Support Centre's community hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy.

Hygiene Poverty is a critical issue faced by many people living in poverty or experiencing crises.

Nourish Support Centre, which provides much needed and life-changing support to families in Fife who have additional support needs, are all too aware of the impact hygiene poverty is having in the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Nourish said: “Several of our service users, through no fault of their own, face an inability to afford basic hygiene products which can lead to social isolation and have a negative impact on their health and wellbeing.

"The lack of access to essentials like soap, shower gel, shampoo and toilet paper can affect confidence, early childhood development, learning, employability and social interaction.

"Nourish have taken the opportunity to come together with one of our partnership working colleagues, The Hygiene Bank, to provide free hygiene packs, going a short way in making a difference within our local community.”

The free hygiene bags will be available from Nourish’s Community Hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy from 10.30am to 1pm on Monday, May 6.

Related topics:KirkcaldyFife

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.