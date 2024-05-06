Fife's Nourish Support Centre helps raise awareness for World Hand Hygiene Day

The free hygiene packs are available from Nourish Support Centre's community hub in the Mercat Shopping Centre, Kirkcaldy.

Hygiene Poverty is a critical issue faced by many people living in poverty or experiencing crises.

Nourish Support Centre, which provides much needed and life-changing support to families in Fife who have additional support needs, are all too aware of the impact hygiene poverty is having in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Nourish said: “Several of our service users, through no fault of their own, face an inability to afford basic hygiene products which can lead to social isolation and have a negative impact on their health and wellbeing.

"The lack of access to essentials like soap, shower gel, shampoo and toilet paper can affect confidence, early childhood development, learning, employability and social interaction.

"Nourish have taken the opportunity to come together with one of our partnership working colleagues, The Hygiene Bank, to provide free hygiene packs, going a short way in making a difference within our local community.”