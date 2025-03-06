Fife's £50m digital device roll out to school pupils passes major landmark

An ambitious plan to give every pupil in Fife from P6 to sixth year a personal device has taken a major step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Council's £50 million ‘Transforming Learning Fife’ programme saw its full business case approved by the Cabinet Committee this week.

The total investment includes £34.5 million budget included in the Capital Investment Plan 2025-2035 and an additional £15 million to be committed over the next 10 years to support the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The digital device roll-out will begin from May, starting with teachers, followed by a phased distribution to pupils from August. By the end of the 2025/26 academic year the council aims to distribute over 35,000 devices across Fife’s schools.

St Columba's Chemistry Teacher Amy Appleby with pupils (Pic: Fife Council)

The initiative is set to bring cutting-edge technology to classrooms to help raise attainment, boost attendance and increase opportunities for pupils. Deploying 1:1 iPads will allow pupils to learn at their own pace and engage with interactive content, catering to diverse learning styles and individual needs, leading to better outcomes.

The rollout of devices for all P6-S6 students and teaching staff, along with essential training and professional development, will ensure students and educators are equipped with the tools and skills needed for success.

This will mean pupils can access learning materials outside the classroom, whether at home or on the go, fostering flexibility and independent learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Cara Hilton, spokesperson for education, said: "We need to make a digital shift in learning now to realise our commitment to building a better future for Fife's children. Our strategy is a major step towards enabling more quality interactive and engaging experiences for both students and teachers.

“It is vital we give our young people the tools that will help them learn in a form that suits them and to provide opportunities for them to thrive. This is part of our ongoing ambition to improve educational outcomes and ensure that every young person has the tools and digital skills needed to thrive in today’s tech-driven society.”

Donald Macleod, executive director of education, said: “We're harnessing the critical teaching and learning opportunities that technology offers. At the programme’s heart is the provision of digital devices to pupils from P6 to S6, creating new opportunities to enhance digital learning, anytime and anywhere. This will be backed by investment in professional learning for staff to truly transform the learning experience in Fife.”