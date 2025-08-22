Fife’s £50m rollout of iPads to transform learning for 30,000 school pupils gets underway

The roll out of personal digital devices to over 30,000 pupils across Fife got underway this week - a project that is set to transform learning across the Kingdom.

Fife Council’s £50m initiative is vast in its scale and ambition. Every youngster from 5 to S6 across 132 primary schools, 18 high schools and five special schools will get their own iPad between now and next Easter.

The first boxes were opened at Viewforth High School’s Windmill Campus on Thursday as pupils were given a tutorial on how to use them. The same scenes will follow across the Lang Toun as iPads land on desks at Kirkcaldy North Primary, Pathhead Primary, Sinclairtown Primary and Dysart Primary. It then rolls on to schools in Levenmouth, and then St Andrew's, Balwearie and Kirkcaldy High Schools later this term.

At its heart, the initiative aims to tackle the digital divide, and give every pupil the same opportunities.

Pupils at Viewforth High School were the first in Fife to get their iPads (Pic: Fife Council)

Lockdown’s switch to home based learning revealed the issue of some having little or no access to online, and others having to share laptops and iPads with other family members, impacting on their studies.

The new iPad rollout offers the same device with access to the same apps and tech for every single youngster, regardless of their background, making it easier to take notes, submit homework and contact their teacher. They can access their studies and teaching materials anytime, anywhere.

The iPads will be used in schools to enhance learning experiences, improve digital literacy, and provide access to a wide range of educational resources. They offer interactive lessons, personalised learning opportunities, and can support students with special needs.They can also streamline workflows for teachers, saving time on administration and assessment.

The pupils who were among the first to get their devices spoke of how it’d make their studies much easier - before, they may have had to share laptops in class - and give everyone the same chance.

Over 30,000 pupils will get their own digital devices in the next few months (Pic: Fife Council)

Fife isn’t the first local authority to roll out digital devices, but it has taken on board the lessons elsewhere to come up with a one-stop system that works for all.

Donald Macleod, executive director, education, said: “Digital is their world. It is about about preparing them as much as possible

“It’s about how this investment can transform the core of our work as an education service and truly transforming the everyday teaching and learning experience of all of our young people here in Fife - whilst importantly still retaining the unique contribution that each subject discipline has to offer in creating the broad, generally educated young Scot that we aspire to.

“Musical instruments will still be played; practical hands-on science experiments will still be undertaken; fieldwork and outdoor learning will still feature; recipes will still be followed; games and sports will still be played and enjoyed; and books will still be felt, held and read.

“For us, it’s essentially about how technology augments, complements, enhances and enriches all of that activity for all young people and staff.”

For Councillor Kathleen Leslie, chair of the education scrutiny committee, the potential benefits are huge.

“This is the biggest investment in one programme in recent years,” she said. “We started this journey two years ago, and this is a huge achievement to begin the roll out. I cannot speak highly enough of the initiative. I know there is much concern about the time young people spend on phones and tablets, but that isn’t what this is about - this is part of their learning.”

The project is a key part of the council’s ‘Transforming Learning Fife’ strategy - and the regards will come down the road as youngsters leave school fully equipped to enter the jobs market or go on to further education.

Councillor Cara Hilton, education spokesperson, said: "We need to make a digital shift in learning now to realise our commitment to building a better future for Fife's children. It is vital we give our young people the tools that will help them learn in a form that suits them and to provide opportunities for them to thrive.”