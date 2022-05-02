Fife’s summer music festival names main stage in memory of teenage singer Paige Dougall

The talented 17-year old Kirkcaldy girl passed away in January from cancer, just months after recording her top 40 debut single with pop star Ella Henderson.

Paige’s Musical Butterflies was set up to fulfil her wish of providing musical therapy and lessons for children going on a cancer journey.

Paige had been due to perform at the three-day festival, which starts on May 27.

Paige Dougall

Her mum, Michelle, will be at the event to launch the charity.

Ian Arnott and Stuart Prentice, Breakout organisers, said “Paige is one of the bravest and amazing human beings we have ever met.

“She was due to play the main stage back in October but we had to reschedule due to COVID. It is devastating that she can not fulfil that dream, but working with her mum Michelle, we will keep her beautiful spirit alive with a massive celebration of her life.”

Breakout brings together a host of top Scottish bands to perform on a stage at The Basin on the Lang Toun waterfront.

Friday night will feature dance acts including Graeme Park, Urban Cookie Collective, Utah Saints, Adamski, Public Domain, Mallorca Lee, K Klass and more.

The weekend will then focus on groups including Big Country, Hue And Cry, Goodbye Mr McKenzie, The Rezillos, GUN, The Skids, Red Hot Chili Pipers and Midge Ure.

They are joined by Banff-born singer Sandi Thom, best known for her 2006 debut track I Wish I Was A Punk Rocker.

The line-up also features a number of local singer-songwriters including PG Ciarletta, and Billy Reekie.

But headliners Wet Wet Wet are no longer on the bill as the organisers fine tune their schedules for what promises to be a big weekend of live music.

They are also focussing on the main stage for all performances, while the site is scheduled to have a picnic area, beer tent, and entertainments from the showmen’s guild.