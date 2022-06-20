Fife's theatres unveil summer programme of live shows

OnFife’s programme also covers its galleries and museums.

The cultural charity has just released its brochure for the new season and it is packed with shows, exhibitions and events.

With drama, music, comedy and dance – as well as a host of family events – theatre-goers have every reason to rediscover the thrill of live performance.

Ladyboys of Bangkok are returning to Fife

Heather Stuart, chief executive, said: “There’s nothing to beat the excitement and buzz of live shows.

“We’re thrilled to be welcoming back customers into our theatres.”

OnFife’s museums and galleries are also open again with an enticing line-up of exhibitions, including the family-friendly Art-tastic at Dunfermline Carnegie Library & Galleries, Explore! Travellers and Trailblazers at St Andrews Museum and a major retrospective – Jack Vettriano: The Early Years – now on at Kirkcaldy Galleries.

Included in the line-up of live events are three captivating theatre shows, starting with Dunfermline Dramatic Society’s presentation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein at Carnegie Hall from June 23-25.

Ireland the Show, at Rothes Hall on July 24, features some of the Emerald Isle’s most gifted artists, while a new production of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic Jekyll & Hyde tale by Isosceles Theatre Company is at Carnegie Hall on September 2.

Fans of musical theatre have plenty to anticipate.

Ansell’s Les Musicals at Carnegie Hall on June 26 is the ultimate celebration of the genre, featuring countless classics from the shows – all brought to you by G4 frontman Jonathan Ansell and Jai McDowall, winner of Britain’s Got Talen.

Dalgety Bay Players present Big: The Musical at Carnegie Hall from June30 to 2 July – a fresh take on the classic 1988 movie that made Tom Hanks a Hollywood star - and Glenrothes Amateur Musical Association returns with Cole Porter’s classic Kiss Me Kate at Rothes Hall from September 27 to October 1.

And the race is on for tickets to see one of the country’s most enduringly popular variety acts – the Ladyboys of Bangkok at Rothes Hall from August. 1-3.