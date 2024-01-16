Fife's tidal pools and love of wild swimming features in BBC Scotland series Jules and Greg's Wild Swim
The latest episode of Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim, which will be screened on Wednesday, January 17, sees the celebrity couple Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill take a dip in the East Neuk’s tidal pools.
The series, which comes after a successful one off documentary showcasing their love of wild swimming, follows the husband and wife on a road trip around Scotland as they share their passion for the increasingly popular activity.
Jules, of Scot Squad and Balamory fame, and Greg, co-creator of Still Game and Queen of the New Year, provide amusing and thoughtful reflections on their 25 year marriage as they make their way around some of the country’s most popular wild swimming destinations.
The second episode in the six part series sees them visit the Kingdom, where they head to Pittenweem, Elie and St Monans where they meet fellow wild swimming enthusiasts the Menopausal Mermaids and Lara Brown from Kirkcaldy-based Seafield Sinkers.
Episode two of Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim is on BBC Scotland at 10pm on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 or can be found on BBC iPlayer.