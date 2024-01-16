Fife's tidal pools and love of wild swimming features in BBC Scotland series Jules and Greg's Wild Swim

Fife’s tidal pools are in the spotlight as part of a BBC Scotland documentary series about wild swimming.

Julie Wilson Nimmo meets members of the Menopausal Mermaids in episode two of Jules and Greg's Wild Swim. (Pic: Solus Productions/BBC)

The latest episode of Jules and Greg’s Wild Swim, which will be screened on Wednesday, January 17, sees the celebrity couple Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill take a dip in the East Neuk’s tidal pools.

The series, which comes after a successful one off documentary showcasing their love of wild swimming, follows the husband and wife on a road trip around Scotland as they share their passion for the increasingly popular activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jules, of Scot Squad and Balamory fame, and Greg, co-creator of Still Game and Queen of the New Year, provide amusing and thoughtful reflections on their 25 year marriage as they make their way around some of the country’s most popular wild swimming destinations.

Julie Wilson Nimmo and Greg Hemphill are sharing their love of wild swimming as they travel round Scotland in the series Jules and Greg's Wild Swim on BBC Scotland. (Pic: Solus Productions/BBC)

The second episode in the six part series sees them visit the Kingdom, where they head to Pittenweem, Elie and St Monans where they meet fellow wild swimming enthusiasts the Menopausal Mermaids and Lara Brown from Kirkcaldy-based Seafield Sinkers.