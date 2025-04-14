Fife’s unique Happy Disco finds new venue to keep the party going

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique inclusive disco for adults has found a new home after its Kirkcaldy base closed as part of a major £15m renovation project.

The Happy Disco has relocated from the Lang Toun to Glenrothes where its twice weekly events will be based at Rothes Halls. The move came after Templehall Community Centre clasped ahead of the major refurbishment of facilities to create a new hub in the heart of the area

Happy Disco is for adults with additional support needs and disabilities and had been based at the centre since 2022.

Paul Clark, who established venture, emphasised the importance of making the events accessible and inclusive. He said: “We’re here to create a space where everyone can have fun, express themselves, and feel part of something special. It’s not just about the music it's about creating memories, making new friends, and having a place where people can truly be themselves.

“To begin with we were worried about moving venue. Everyone was settled and used to coming to Templehall Community Centre, it was somewhere familiar. When we were told we’d have to move we weren’t sure where to begin.”

He praised Fife Council’s community team for going the extra mile to find a new home while the work in Templehall gets underway.

“We looked at over 80 different venues, but nothing was really suitable given how big a group we are and our transportation needs, until they offered us Rothes Halls in Glenrothes,” he said. “

“It did mean a change of town, but it’s perfect and the On Fife staff have been so friendly and accommodating. We’ve only been here for a few weeks, but we love our new home!”.

Shona Bellfield, community use team manager, added: “We’re so pleased we’ve been able to help Happy Disco find a new home. We know how much they loved Templehall Community Centre so it was a challenge to find somewhere they could love the same, if not more.

“I’m delighted they’re happy with their new home and hope they’ll come back to us once the new Templehall Community Hub is open, but I have a feeling it might take a bit of persuading.”

Jackie McKenzie, Venue Manager at Rothes Halls, concluded: "The Happy Disc brings a lot of energy and a new audience. Being a key part of something so great within our community is what we are constantly striving to do. They have been an absolute dream to work with.”