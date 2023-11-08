Fife’s Wicked Cheesecake businesses shuts second shop after Kirkcaldy closure
The couple behind Wicked Cheesecake called time on its premises in Crossgates - just weeks after shutting the doors of their base in Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.
In a social media post, they said they were “fighting a losing battle” with rising supply costs, and a drop in footfall.
Jase and Sam Thirwall teamed up with Young Spuds to breathe new life into the Alpha Bar in Kirkcaldy bringing their businesses under one roof in 2022.
On their Facebook page, the owners said: “I cannot see a stable future for myself and my team. The shop’s been really quiet. I worry people don’t like our cakes, are we too expensive, is it perhaps the location, is it the cost-of-living? We have tried to combat that with various offers, deals and thinking out the box. Without footfall we can’t operate.”
They signed off with a plea to people to support independent businesses.
“Thank you to every single one of you who’ve supported us in any which way,” they said. “We’ve created an extremely well-established brand for bespoke cheesecakes UK wide. If you take anything from this, please support small business. They really need you.”