Scotmid, in partnership with the RNLI, has launched a nationwide competition for under 18s. The winning piece will take its place on the front cover of the retailer’s magazine and jigsaw. Entrants are asked to create an image encapsulating the life-saving organisation’s legacy, as it celebrates two centuries of heroic rescues and dedicated volunteering. You can find out more about the competition at: https://scotmid.coop/design-jigsaw-magazine-cover/

The competition launch is celebrating Scotmid’s charity partnership with RNLI and will run until August 2024.

Kirsty Connell, membership and community manager at Scotmid, said: "This competition is a wonderful way to commemorate such a huge milestone for the RNLI and our shared commitment to our communities. Partnering with the RNLI has been a privilege, as their tireless efforts serve as a lifeline. We're excited to provide young artists a platform to express their creativity and honour the invaluable work of RNLI volunteers."

Fife's young painters are encouraged to take part in the compeition honouring the RNLI (Pic: Submitted)

Paul McKeown, fundraising and partnership lead for the RNLI in Scotland, said: "What a fantastic way for young people to showcase their creativity and join us in celebrating this significant milestone. We eagerly anticipate seeing the entries and appreciate Scotmid's support and dedication to our cause."