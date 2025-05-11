Fifth generation Fife farm owners look to diversify with plans for cafe and play area

Plans to transform a storage container into a cafe and children’s play area have been unveiled by the fifth generation family owners of a Fife farm.

A formal change of use application has been submitted to Fife Council by Mrs and Mrs David Downie, of Plunkie Farm, Main Street, Star, near Glenrothes.

They want to convert an ancillary storage container and create a new cafe with space for almost 40 customers sitting indoors and outdoors, as well as a play area for children.

They have chosen a site away from the farm house to “make the most of views west towards East Lomond” which offers stunning sunsets.

In a supporting statement, submitted as part of the application, they said: “It is important to recognise that the success of this venture will be inherently linked to this location, as it provides a unique opportunity to sample excellent local cooking whilst at the same time being able to appreciate the beautiful Fife countryside in a friendly, safe and secure environment.”

The small arable and livestock farm has a herd of red Aberdeen Angus suckler cows and calves, a flock of Texel sheep in lamb, livery for six horses, DIY horse livery with paddock and stables, two pigs and several chickens providing free range eggs. It has been owned by the Downie (Young) family since 1925 and is currently in the hands of the fourth and fifth generations.

The family wants to diversify to provide additional revenue streams to support the farming business.

They also believe there is a gap in the local market following the closure of the local pub, The Plough.

“Star of Markinch is a popular settlement which has experienced a steady level of growth with a number of housing developments having been completed in the village in recent years. Sadly, the loss of the local pub, The Plough, has seen the community spirit diminish and there is no longer a safe space where locals can regularly get together and have a natter or simply enjoy time with friends and family,” the statement added.

“There is a community hall but there are no weekly events held there for local residents. There are several elderly widows and widowers living in the village who don’t have access to a vehicle, many of whom feel increasingly lonely and isolated as a result. The general wellbeing of the residents would undoubtedly benefit from having a hub where they can gather on a regular basis. To that end, a weekly soup and sandwich event for seniors is planned for Thursday afternoons between 1:00 and 4:00pm.”

The cafe would, initially, be open weekly Friday to Sunday with fortnightly Sunday roasts. Additional one-off events will be held fortnightly on Saturday evenings providing street food, allowing BYOB - Bring Your Own Bottle - and showcasing local artists performing different genres of music.

Councillors will consider the application in due course.