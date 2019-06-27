Film captures emotional final days of Fife country singer Jackie

The premiere of a poignant film telling the story of Kirkcaldy country music singer Jackie Storrar, who died from cancer in 2016, making a farewell CD will be shown on television tonight (Friday).

Jackie Storrar – Behind her Eyes screens on the Keep it Country Channel at 8pm.

It was made by Stuart Cameron, broadcaster and producer, who was a friend of the singer.

A 53-minute abridged version of the film will also be shown on Sky Channel 387 and Freeview 87 at 8pm with the aim of promoting the work of Maggie’s Centres around the country.

Stuart also hopes to produce DVDs which Maggie’s could sell for its proceeds.

Jackie was a regular visitor to the Kirkcaldy centre – and a great ambassador for its work.

Stuart said: “When the news broke that Jackie’s cancer was terminal second time round it was devastating.

“We spoke at length about what she wanted to do with the time she had left and one of the ideas we came up with was for her to make a final album with me filming her doing that, as well as visiting places she loved and which held special memories for her and Steve.

“By capturing this on video it would give Steve some lasting memories and Jackie the chance to show what she was going through for the benefit of others going through a similar thing.

“The plan was to record videos for all the songs on the CD. Sadly, while she completed the album and lived to see it come out, she died before we could film the videos. We made three and had to use footage from the filming in her last few months for the other videos.

“She was planning one more concert to launch the album and say farewell, but she took a turn for the worse and died soon after.”

In the film Jackie discusses her life, re-living great memories as well as answering tough questions about cancer, which she believed people would find interesting.

Stuart added: “She thoroughly enjoyed making the film as she told me it gave her something to get up for in the mornings and a legacy she would leave behind.

“She packed everything into the last few months, and while there were painful days where she was very ill, she did have some kind of quality in her life where she got enjoyment from what she did.

“She always gave a positive message and the best advice came from a quote at the end of the film in which she said: ‘One day your life will flash before your eyes. Make sure it’s worth watching.’”

Steve added: “Jackie hoped to be an example of how to live with cancer. She felt that many people, when faced with a terminal diagnosis just give up and wait to die. It was her belief that life is a precious gift and we should all try to make the most of it. Cancer brought her life into sharp focus.

“She enjoyed working on her final album and seeing it come together was a great joy.”