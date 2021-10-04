Film crew back in Kirkcaldy to shoot scenes for TV drama based on Val McDermid novel
A new TV drama series based on a Val McDermid novel is set to return to her home town to film more scenes.
The production company shooting ‘The Distant Echo’ for ITV is back in Kirkcaldy this week.
It is filming more scenes at Deas Wharf next to the town’s harbour tomorrow (Tuesday).
Letters have been sent to all residents advising them of the shoot - the second to take place at the waterfront.
The novel features Val’s character Karen Pirie and is based on the novel set heavily in Fife.
The role will be played by Outlander star Lauren Lyle.
The Distant Echo was the first to feature the character of Pirie who runs the cold cases unit.
In it, she investigates the 25-year old death of a barmaid discovered in the snowy banks of a Scottish cemetery.
The only suspects were the four young men who found her, but, without evidence, no-one was ever charged.