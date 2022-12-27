It was just about six weeks ago and soon musicians were unloading and setting up on stage before the ‘extras’ came in and looked for direction. Lighting and sounds were set then to top it all a young couple appeared ready for some creative ballroom dancing.

They were the very talented Rachel Dorian from Glenrothes and Maverick Chai from Edinburgh. The band turned out to be R&B and soul veterans Lights Out By Nine, but in a time warp moment, had original singer Al Hughes centre stage, Carl Williams was deputising on drums, John Stevenson moonlighting from Gaels Blue on Hammond Organ and founder Dougie Hunter had an upright double bass.

Director Gavin Hugh from Midgiebite Media explained that they were shooting a performance video of the band but with a dancer’s story integrated into the film.

Filming the new video for Lights Out By Nine

Dougie then told me that when they were signed to River Records sales and radio airplay were spread over several years and across several territories.

As this was now the 24th anniversary of the original On A Night Like This it was pertinent to celebrate this with a digital reissue and a single of the title track and that these days meant a video film for followers to share and like on social media.

A full day of filming took place and weeks of editing to get the perfect cut means it is now ready to be uploaded for all to see and enjoy on a subsidiary of River Records called Finrow Records. Singer Al Hughes has had a successful solo career since leaving Lights Out By Nine but welcome the reunion and followed this with a couple of recent shows opening for the full band.

Now with Tom Stirling on lead vocals and John Stevenson on keys they have announced a new date at Kings Live Lounge for March 18, 2023. Support will be Sandy Power to open the show.

