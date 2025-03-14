The Court of Queen Ginnarra (Pic: Hex Media Ltd)

A Kirkcaldy film studio has released its latest movie - a groundbreaking British horror epic filmed in the Kingdom.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'The Reign of Queen Ginnarra' is the latest work from Hex Studio which was formed by Lawrie Brewster and Sarah Daly, and the medieval fantasy horror took the cast into Dunfermline Abbey, one of the Kingdom’s most historic buildings.

The movie premiered this month at the Romford Horror Film Festival, one of the UK’s most significant horror festivals, which showcases hundreds of films from around the world. Among those in attendance were horror veterans Pauline Peart, best known for her role in Hammer House of Horror, and Ian McCulloch, star of Zombie Flesh Eaters, Doctor Who, and Poirot. The film was met with an overwhelmingly positive reception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Lawrie and written by Sarah, 'The Reign of Queen Ginnarra' is a dark, Gothic medieval horror story which follows the tumultuous reign of Queen Ginnarra and her mounting obsession to murder her exiled brother, the prince, by any means possible - no matter the cost in blood, lives or even souls.

It features a cast led by Megan Tremethick, Andrew Gourlay, Dorian Ashbourne, Novarro Ramon, Michael Daviot, Chris Capaldi and Stephen Corrall, and was brought to life by over 100 artists and craftspeople worked on creating elaborate medieval costumes, hand-built sets, and intricate props,which drew inspiration from some of the most revered works of British cinema, including John Boorman's Excalibur and the BBC’s I, Claudius.

Lawrie said he sought to create a film that captures the grandeur of British historical epics while injecting a sense of dread and the supernatural, much like the classic horror films of Hammer and Amicus. He was determined to craft a timeless story, one that could stand alongside the films that inspired it.

"We aimed to produce the most ambitious independent fantasy horror ever in the UK, rooted in traditional narratives and classic storytelling," he said. "We took inspiration from the great tradition of Romantic Cinema, where story was paramount, and films weren’t afraid to take audiences on epic, immersive journeys."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The film features thriving city markets, shadowy dungeons, and breathtaking throne rooms, all carefully designed to reflect the power struggles at the heart of the story. From the bustling streets of Aberon to the sinister cult chambers of Queen Ginnarra’s most devoted followers, the film is a visual and thematic feast, blending historical grandeur with horror-fueled suspense.

Megan Tremethick as Queen Ginarra (Pic: Hex Media Ltd)

Filming at Dunfermline Abbey gave the production team some unique challenges. They had to ensure that the sacred site was treated with the utmost respect while capturing its sense of history on film.

"The abbey's grandeur was perfect for Queen Ginnarra's throne room. We ensured that this sacred site was respected at every level, coordinating with staff and managing tight schedules," said Lawrie. “And the sight of the cast in full medieval attire in the historic town added an authentic touch to the production.

"Seeing our cast, adorned in full medieval attire, parade down Dunfermline High Street was a surreal and exhilarating experience. The juxtaposition of our fictional monarch and her entourage against the backdrop of this historic town not only added authenticity to our production, but also created a unique spectacle that resonated with the local community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the heart of the film is Megan Tremethick, who portrays of Queen Ginnarra.

Director Lawrie Brewster; Sarah Daly (right) with with Hannah New during filming; the crew Tom Staunton, David Connely, Michael Brewster, Seumas MacNeil, Colin McLauchlan; and cinematographer Michael Brewster (Pics: Hex Media Ltd)

She said: “Understanding how rulers throughout history exercised power, dealt with court intrigue, and navigated their public versus private selves helped me to grasp Ginnarra’s character.”

She also collaborated closely with the director to develop Ginnarra's backstory, including her ascent to power by overthrowing her father. To embody the character's stoic and calculated nature, Tremethick practiced controlling her expressions for many days, deliberately minimizing them to reflect Ginnarra's uncanny stillness.

"This was completely unlike any other character I’ve played, and I loved the challenge of embodying that restraint," she added. The film was met was a huge thumbs-up at the Romford festival with horror publication Nerdly hailing it "a brilliant blend of medieval fantasy and Lovecraftian horror that merges compelling storytelling with thrilling action, all while exploring complex themes of power, faith, and morality."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrie said: "What surprised us most was how emotionally affected the audience was, with many tearful faces during moments of the film. It just goes to show that independent films, even those working on a fraction of a Hollywood budget, can still have the power to move audiences in profound ways."

Chris Capaldi as Duke Ramast (Pic: Hex Media Ltd)

Hex Studios is continuing to forge a path for independent horror, working alongside the newly revived Amicus Productions, one of the most iconic names in British genre filmmaking from the 1960s and 70s. Together, the studios aim to resurrect the golden era of British horror, not through corporate-backed productions, but through the passion and determination of grassroots filmmakers.

"We believe that the return of classic British horror will not come from traditional broadcasters or American corporations," says Brewster. "Instead, it will be built by independent filmmakers and the horror community itself, creating films that recapture the gothic atmosphere, gripping storytelling, and rich cinematic tradition that once made British horror world-renowned."

Hex Studios has already garnered the attention of industry legends, including the late Roger Corman, whose career defined independent genre filmmaking, and Troma’s Lloyd Kaufman, a longtime advocate for underground cinema. Their support has helped to fuel the rapid expansion of the British Horror Studio, Hex’s dedicated Patreon community, which serves as a hub for filmmakers, artists, and horror fans from around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio is currently in post-production on seven feature films, with five more slated for release this year. The Reign of Queen Ginnarra will be quickly followed by In the Grip of Terror, the first Amicus Productions horror film in over 40 years. It stars Golden Globe nominee Jane Merrow (The Lion in Winter) and Laurence R. Harvey (The Human Centipede 2).

The Reign of Queen Ginnarra will be released by Hex Studios in the Spring, and under the title of ‘Crown of Shadows’ for video on demand, by UK distributor High Fliers.