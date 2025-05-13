Filming for new BBC game show Race Against the Tide underway on St Andrews beach

Filming of a new BBC game show is currently underway on a St Andrews beach.

The production team of Race Against the Tide are filming on the town’s West Sands this week.

The new show sees seven pairs go head-to-head to produce amazing sand sculptures in a race not just against each other but against the incoming tide.

The teams have just six hours to complete their builds.

Race Against the Tide is hosted by Scottish comedian – and voice of Love Island – Iain Stirling and is an adaptation of a show originally produced for CBC in Canada.

Production company, Tern TV arrived on the popular beach last Thursday, May 8 and are set to be there until Thursday, May 22.

In a post on social media, the West Sands Ranger Service said the filming is taking place on a section of beach between dune paths 11 and 13 towards the north end.

They said key dates for filming will be between Monday, May 12 and Thursday, May 22.

The post continued: “It's fascinating hosting such programmes and showcasing St Andrews in fine weather too.

"We have been supporting the production team and guiding them along where needed.

"Marshalls will be on hand to advise you around the zone and there is a 24hr security presence.

"We believe the show, once complete, will be aired as six episodes possibly around Christmas time.

"Iain Stirling is the presenter and it will hopefully be an enjoyable watch.”

A flyer issued by the production company said: “We kindly ask any visitors to the location to be mindful of noise levels and to please keep all dogs on leads as you walk through the filming zone, to avoid disrupting the filming or competition.”

Race Against the Tide will be shown on BBC Two, BBC Scotland and iPlayer.