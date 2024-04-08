Filmmaking network hosts first in person event in five years at Kirkcaldy theatre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Create Film Fife is staging a face to face networking and film showcase evening at the newly-refurbished Adam Smith Theatre on Friday, May 24 from 7:00pm - and it is free to attend.

The event, hosted by MidgieBite Media, is open to all, and filmmakers from Fife and beyond are being asked to submit their own films for exhibition, as well as participating in some Q&A with their audience about the filmmaking process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is being organised by Gavin Hugh, a Kirkcaldy-based filmmaker who runs the video production business, MidgieBite Media.

Gavin Hugh will bring filmmakers together at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pics: Submitted)

Gavin founded the group in 2019, which initially started as a Facebook group for local filmmakers to connect.

He said: “This is Create Film Fife’s first in-person event in years, and we’re really excited about it. There are some amazingly talented filmmakers in Fife, and Create Film Fife is all about building a community that celebrates and shares those talents. At its core, filmmaking isn’t just a creative activity; it’s a social one. It brings creative people together – both in front of and behind the camera - to collaborate as a team and to develop a shared vision.

“My goal is to help local creatives to meet, build new connections, socialise, and make new film friends. They’ll also be able to showcase their work on-screen for feedback and support from their peers. It’s really fantastic to be able to create opportunities to bring Fife's filmmakers together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place at the Adam Smith Theatre, which re-opened its doors to the public last year after refurbishment.

Create Film Fife was previously known as the Creative Film Fife Network (CFFN), but has been rebranded for 2024. A previously-planned in-person event for 2020 at the Kings Live Lounge was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.