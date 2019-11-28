Final call for members of Fife comedy show

The final curtain has fallen on a Kirkcaldy-based comedy show which has raised thousands of pounds for local causes over the past decade.

The Ham & Egg Comedy Show was launched 12 years ago by Scott Deas.

Ham & Egg Productions is a non-profit organisation made up of talented people from Kirkcaldy who want to entertain.

Scott, who had previously done the occasional one man stand-up show elsewhere, was approached by a committee member from The Gunner Club, which was based in School Lane near the ice rink, to perform there. He then arranged for a few friends to put some material together.

The founding members of the group were Donald Mathew, John Sinclair, Claire Deas, Duncan Clark and Ena Clark as well as an occasional guest performer.

What started as a one off show was so successful that it became an eagerly awaited annual Christmas show, with tickets sold out weeks before.

Scott said: “The cast decided to donate all monies to good local causes. They decided to charge a nominal ticket fee and ask for donations. Never did they believe that over the years they would donate in excess of £25,000.

“Among the beneficiaries were The Cottage, Templehall and Victoria Hospital children’s ward among others.

“Latterly, they donated over 30 television sets with DVD players to be used in the single wards at Victoria Hospital.”

Scott said that with the closure of The Gunner Club earlier this year the cast decided there will be no more shows.

Scott added: “As disappointed as the loyal fans will be, they will talk about the show for years to come and have many happy memories.”