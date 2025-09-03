Final days to have your say on Lochgelly fire cuts branded ‘unfathomable’ by MSP

Time is running out to have your say over contentious cut which would leave Lochgelly Fife Station with just one engine.

It is one of a raft of changes proposed by the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS), and a 12-week public consultation closes on September 17.

A packed meeting at Lochgelly Centre was held last week to discuss the local changes which propose cutting the number of appliances at the local station from two to just one. Lochgelly could also lose its specialist rope rescue capability – one of only four such units in Scotland.

Locals were joined by Annabelle Ewing MSP for Cowdenbeath, who has brand the cuts as “unfathomable.”

Annabelle Ewing MSP with firefighters at the Lochgelly meeting (Pic: Submitted)

She said: “At that meeting, it was made quite clear that my constituents will feel less safe if the SFRS reduce the number of fire engines from two to one and remove from the station some 20 firefighters.

“It is sadly by no means clear that overwhelming local opposition will result in a change of heart from the SFRS and my attempt to pin them down last night on this key point was met with a less than unequivocal response.” She urged people to add their voice to the public consultation and vote for the status quo at Lochgelly in the online review at https://www.firescotland.gov.uk/service-delivery-review/