Final homes handed over in new Fife housing development

A developer has officially handed over the final 25 homes at its development in Leuchars.

Campion Homes completed the final phase of the Pitlethie Road project with Kingdom Housing The development comprises 49 new homes for social rent, including a mix of two and three-bedroom semi-detached houses, cottage flats and accessible bungalows.

Designed with energy efficiency and long-term sustainability in mind, all homes feature net zero emission heating systems and modern specifications that support independent living.

The accessible bungalows are equipped with wet floor showers and rise-and-fall kitchen hobs and sinks, ensuring enhanced ease and independence for residents with mobility needs.

The new development at Pitlethie Road, Leuchars (Pic: Submitted)

“The completion of Pitlethie Road is a fantastic achievement and a testament to the strength of our long-standing partnership with Kingdom Housing Association,” said Dougie Herd, joint managing director at Campion Homes.

“These homes are not only energy efficient and thoughtfully designed, they’re also built to support real lives and real communities. We’re proud to continue our work delivering high-quality, affordable homes across Fife.”

Tricia Hill, Development and Sustainability Director at Kingdom Group, added: “This is a fantastic milestone and we’re delighted to mark the handover of the final homes at Pitlethie Road. This development provides much-needed affordable housing in Leuchars and demonstrates what can be achieved through strong partnerships and a shared vision. The homes are built to an incredibly high standard and will make a real difference to the lives of our customers”.

Campion Homes and Kingdom Housing Association have worked together for over 30 years. The successful completion of Pitlethie Road follows the recent handover of another of its joint affordable housing developments at Kinross Road in Leslie earlier this year.