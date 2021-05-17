Final show as well-known radio broadcaster Ian Ogilvie hangs up his headphones

Ian Ogilvie will present his last Scotch Corner show on K107 this evening (Monday, 6:00pm)

The long-serving volunteer plans to continue to work with the community station - but this will be his final regular show.

Ian has presented various shows on K107, including co-presenting a popular Saturday morning slot, but he is best known for Scotch Corner .

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Ogilvie is set for his final show

Now, after six years on air, he has reached the landmark of his 300th show.

With an unrivalled passion for traditional Scottish music, his show has been the only regular show of its kind in the area, he's promoted emerging talent on the scene and interviewed some well known Scottish musicians in the studio.

In addition, he's been an adaptive and responsive member of the team at K107fm, supporting fundraising and station promotion.

His skills on the piano were also highlighted in a national Community Radio Network "All You Need Is Love" online campaign in 2020.

Ian has been a great example of #RadioFromHome during the past 15 months, continuing to create content when access to studios has been limited and ensure his show aired each week.

A spokesman for K107 said: “We are pleased that Ian will continue to be involved with the station and we'll hear still hear him on-air from time to time.

For now, he's hanging up the headphones on regular programming and his show will be greatly missed, both by the station and our local audience”

His final show will be available online at k107.co.uk on its ‘Listen Again’ service afterwards.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.