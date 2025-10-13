Fine dining Fife restaurant Oliver Twistz announces major plans for new venue

A fine dining business which made its name in Kirkcaldy has taken over a hotel in Kinross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Watson and Greig Wallace launched Oliver Twistz through pop-up events in venues such as the town’s rugby club before moving into the former Pancake Place in Kirk Wynd.

That closed in February, and this week the duo announced they are now at the helm of the Salutation Hotel in Kinross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They plan to spend the next few months renovating the building and relaunching it as The Inn @ Oliver Twistz, serving good food and also providing accommodation.

Greg Wallace and Jamie Watson have announce new plans for Oliver Twistz (Pic: Submitted)

In an update on Facebook, they said: “Unfortunately, our plans to open in Kirkcaldy have not gone ahead as we’d hoped with a few opportunities falling through and some unexpected challenges along the way. However, every cloud has a silver lining, and we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve found something truly special.”

They said they had taken over the hotel which they billed as “a beautiful old coaching inn full of character and potential.” The update added: “Over the coming months, we’ll be renovating the dining rooms, upgrading the kitchen, and transforming parts of the building into something really unique. Not only will you be able to dine with us, but once our rooms have been upgraded into stunning boutique-style themed rooms, you’ll even be able to stay the night!.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all to The Inn @ Oliver Twistz once the renovations are complete. The date of our first dining evening will be announced as soon as our kitchen and dining rooms are ready.”

They also said vouchers from their previous restaurant will be honoured and can be used at our new venue.