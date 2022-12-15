News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Fiona Thomson: police searching for missing Fife woman find body on beach

Police searching for missing Fife woman Fiona Thomson have found a body on Gullane beach.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

The family of the 60-year old from Dalgety BAy have been informed.

Formal; identification has yet to take place.

Hide Ad

Police launched an appeal to help trace Fiona who was last seen in the harbour area of Dalgety Bay on Monday evening.

Fiona Thomson was last seen in the Dalgety Bay area.
Most Popular

They made a second appeal yesterday, urging anyone who could help to get in touch as a matter of urgency amid growing concerns for her welfare.

Police said the body was found on the East Lothian beach around 7:50am on Thursday.

Hide Ad

There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

FifePoliceDalgety BayEast Lothian