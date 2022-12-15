The family of the 60-year old from Dalgety BAy have been informed.

Formal; identification has yet to take place.

Police launched an appeal to help trace Fiona who was last seen in the harbour area of Dalgety Bay on Monday evening.

They made a second appeal yesterday, urging anyone who could help to get in touch as a matter of urgency amid growing concerns for her welfare.

Police said the body was found on the East Lothian beach around 7:50am on Thursday.

