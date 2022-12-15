Fiona Thomson: police searching for missing Fife woman find body on beach
Police searching for missing Fife woman Fiona Thomson have found a body on Gullane beach.
The family of the 60-year old from Dalgety BAy have been informed.
Formal; identification has yet to take place.
Police launched an appeal to help trace Fiona who was last seen in the harbour area of Dalgety Bay on Monday evening.
They made a second appeal yesterday, urging anyone who could help to get in touch as a matter of urgency amid growing concerns for her welfare.
Police said the body was found on the East Lothian beach around 7:50am on Thursday.
There are thought to be no suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.