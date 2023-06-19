Fire-hit empty Kirkcaldy High Street store set to go up for auction

The empty WHSmith store was the centre of a fire last week which closed Hill Street for several hours as emergency services attended. Four appliances from across the region were sent to the scene. Police are treating it as suspicious.

It was the second fire at the rear of the former shop. Last August more than a dozen firefighters were at the scene – and that came just months after the same empty building was the scene of a £1m cannabis farm raid in May 2022. It was also the second fire in an empty town centre building in recent months - the former Kitty’s Nightclub was hit by a blaze in March.

WHSmith closed its doors in 2021 and the building has been empty since, but it is set to go up for auction at the end of this month. It is one of a number of commercial properties listed by Online Property Auctions for its next sale on June 29. It has an online guide price of £210,000 and is described by the auctioneers as an “outstanding investment opportunity with potential for multiple uses.”

The scene of the fire at the rear of the former WHSmith (Pic: fife Free Press)

It added: “Likely to attract a high volume of interest from investors, this spacious commercial unit, set over three property has excellent potential and would make a great addition to an investors portfolio. This is a rare opportunity that is seldom brought to auction."

It said the property offered the prospect of market rental income of up to £40,000 per annum. Benefits for any potential buyers or investors of the large, three storey commercial unit include rear parking and loading facilities.

The news came as police continued their investigations into the latest blaze at the rear of the empty shop. Officers closed Hill Street for several hours while the blaze was brought under control and the building made safe. There were no injuries. A statement from Police Scotland said: “The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing.”

