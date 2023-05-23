Fire-ravaged former Fife pub set to be demolished

The blaze at the Maxwell’s Bar - also known as Rick’s Discotheque - on Wellesley Road on Sunday, May 14, saw 11 people from six nearby properties evacuated as a precaution as 14 fire crews tackled the situation. They remain in temporary accommodation and will be allowed to return to collect some belongings before demolition gets underway.

Fife Council has confirmed it will now start what it described as “complex and challenging” demolition work on what is left of the charred building.

Preparatory work has started on site this week using contractors, Safedem which estimates it could take between 10 and 12 weeks week to raze the former club.

The charred shell of the former bar and nightclub in Methil

Councillor Colin Davidson, convener of Levenmouth Area Committee, said he was angry and disappointed at the impact one senseless act has had on the local community.

He said: "Safety has to be our first concern here but it's beyond frustrating that this mindless act of vandalism is causing people to be displaced from the comfort of their own homes for weeks while this vital demolition work is carried out. We contacted those residents affected over the weekend to let them know work is starting and to give them an opportunity to access their properties for a controlled time to collect any belongings they may need over the coming weeks. Our housing officers are also providing direct support at this time.

"Businesses currently closed have also been contacted directly and support is being offered through Business Gateway while trading is affected.”