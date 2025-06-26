Fire service cuts: MSP brands bid to cut appliances at Fife station ‘unfathomable’

A new plan to leave a Fife fire station with just one appliance has been described as “unfathomable” by an MSP.

Annabelle Ewing urged the Scottish Fire And Rescue Service (SFRS) to re-think its proposal to remove an appliance from Lochgelly station.

It is one of a number of changes put forward for public consultation as the service follows up changes made two years ago which also sparked a backlash.

It is proposing to cut the number of appliances at Lochgelly and Methil Fire Stations from two to just one each - the second appliance at Methil was one of the ones temporarily withdrawn in the 2023 shake-up. More than 3000 people have already signed a petition opposing any reduction in cover out of Lochgelly.

The proposals have sparked concern among politicians (Pic: George McLuskie)

The fire service also proposes to re-instate the second appliance it took out of Glenrothes two years ago - another option is to cut its fleet of vehicles from two to one. In Dunfermline, proposals include replacing the third appliance which is a combined aerial rescue pump (CARP) with a dedicated high reach appliance.

The moves, which aim to ensure resources are “matched to operational risk and demand” are now open to consultation for the next 12 weeks before any decisions are made.

But Ms Ewing, SNP MSP for Cowdenbeath, has spoken of her concerns at the impact on the Lochgelly station.

She said: “I wrote to the chief officer of the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service telling him that I find it unfathomable as to why it is even considering such a proposal.

“My particular concern with regard to Lochgelly is that the station is one of only four rope rescue centres in the country and impact this proposed change might have on that as well as the more general reduction in cover. “In addition to the ever-present local hazards arising from the location of Mossmorran, Braefoot Bay, nuclear submarines at Rosyth, as well as former mineworkings, we see new hazards such as, for example, battery energy storage systems. I simply cannot see the case for taking this option.” The politician urged locals to participate in a public consultation event scheduled for Monday, August 4 in the Lochgelly Centre, adding: “I strongly urge the SFRS to think again.”

Outlining the 23 proposals, which impact on stations across Scotland, Chief Officer Stuart Stevens said: “We have an opportunity for the first time since our national service was formed in 2013 to review how we provide our emergency service every minute of the day, every day of the year.

“Building a modern fire and rescue service that is fit for purpose is the reason we are bringing these proposed changes forward. We have a duty to ensure that the right resources are in the right locations to meet new risks that exist within today’s communities.”