Fire service shake-up: Fife stations braced for fresh cuts

Fire stations across Fife face yet another shake-up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Fire And Rescue Service (SFRS) is reviewing the contentious changes it made in 2023, and it could even reverse some of them - but other stations are set to lose out. In total it is looking at 23 options across Scotland, and the public have 12 weeks to have their say.

Two years ago, the service’s changes to Fife stations met with a a huge backlash among firefighters and politicians across the region - firefighters also staged a demonstration at Fife House as their bosses addressed councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now some of the changes made then are in line to be reversed as SFRS seeks to ensure its resources – including staff, stations and appliances – are “matched to operational risk and demand.”

A 12-week consultation is underway over the proposed changes (Pic: George McLuskie)

Perhaps the most contentious plan is to cut the number of appliances at Lochgelly and Methil Fire Stations from two to just one each - the second appliance at Methil was one of the ones temporarily withdrawn in the 2023 shake-up.More than 3000 people have already signed a petition opposing any reduction in cover out of Lochgelly.

The fire service also proposes to re-instate the second appliance it took out of Glenrothes two years ago - another option is to cut its fleet of vehicles from two to one. In Dunfermline, proposals include replacing the third appliance which is a combined aerial rescue pump (CARP) with a dedicated high reach appliance .

Chief Officer Stuart Stevens said: “We have an opportunity for the first time since our national service was formed in 2013 to review how we provide our emergency service every minute of the day, every day of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Building a modern fire and rescue service that is fit for purpose is the reason we are bringing these proposed changes forward.

“We recognise that these 23 options represent a significant level of change. However, we have a duty to ensure that the right resources are in the right locations to meet new risks that exist within today’s communities.” Faced with an £11m Scottish Government budget cut in 2023, he added that SFRS had to “spend public money wisely.”

“We have a backlog of repairs in our buildings, fleet and equipment that would cost more than £800 million to address and this just isn’t an option available to our service. Therefore, along with the need for sustained investment we need to consider how we operate and reduce running costs for assets that are not serving our staff or communities.

“We must also be able to adapt to meet current and future risks, such as those posed by extreme weather events or wildfires.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long term dormant fire stations have been non-operational for many years due to recruitment difficulties for on call firefighters in rural places. In some of these locations, there are sheds or storage units.

A 12-week period to give people time to submit their views on the changes is now underway.

Added: Mr Stevens: “We would encourage as many people as possible to participate in public consultation process.”