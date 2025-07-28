Fire service shake-up: public meeting and rally as Fife station faces cutbacks

Firefighters are staging a public rally this weekend to oppose plans to cut resources in one Fife station as part of a shake-up of the service.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) event takes place at Lochgelly Fire Station on Saturday from midday, and comes just two days after a public meeting in the town to discuss the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) proposal to cut the number of appliances at the local station from two to just one. Lochgelly could also lose its specialist rope rescue capability – one of only four such units in Scotland.

The moves have already sparked a backlash among residents with over 3000 signing a petition, while Annabelle Ewing MSP described it as “unfathomable.”

The SFRS blueprint aims to make contentious changes it made in 2023 permanent. That’d mean Lochelly, and also Methil each losing an appliance - the second appliance at Methil was one of the ones temporarily withdrawn in the moves two years ago.

The proposals have sparked debate (Pic: George McLuskie)

The fire service also proposes to re-instate the second appliance it took out of Glenrothes two years ago, while another option is to cut its fleet of vehicles from two to one. In Dunfermline, proposals include replacing the third appliance which is a combined aerial rescue pump (CARP) with a dedicated high reach appliance.

The service said its aim was to ensure resources are “matched to operational risk and demand” but they have again run into local opposition.

Lochgelly’s public meeting takes place at Lochgelly Centre on Thursday (July 31) at 6:30pm, followed by a rally on Saturday at the fire station.

It will feature frontline services, local officials, and community advocates calling for the protection of life-saving resources.

Local firefighter Jamie McDonald, who has been central in opposing the cuts, commented:

“I have young kids and I want to know that if I dial 999, there will be a fire engine. I understand that with budgets, there are difficult decisions to make -I totally get it -but it needs to be a properly funded service. I want to fight every step of the way.”

For the public meeting, attendees must sign-up in advance via the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website at firescotland.gov.uk.

The service shake-up will impact on a number of stations across Scotland.

Outlining the proposals, Chief Officer Stuart Stevens said: “We have an opportunity for the first time since our national service was formed in 2013 to review how we provide our emergency service every minute of the day, every day of the year.

“Building a modern fire and rescue service that is fit for purpose is the reason we are bringing these proposed changes forward.

“We recognise that these 23 options represent a significant level of change. However, we have a duty to ensure that the right resources are in the right locations to meet new risks that exist within today’s communities.” Faced with an £11m Scottish Government budget cut in 2023, he added that SFRS had to “spend public money wisely.”

“We have a backlog of repairs in our buildings, fleet and equipment that would cost more than £800 million to address and this just isn’t an option available to our service. Therefore, along with the need for sustained investment we need to consider how we operate and reduce running costs for assets that are not serving our staff or communities.

“We must also be able to adapt to meet current and future risks, such as those posed by extreme weather events or wildfires.”