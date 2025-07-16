The proposals have sparked debate (Pic: George McLuskie)

Public meetings to hear about plans to make changes to several fire stations in Fife get underway next week.

The Scottish Fire & Rescue Service (SFRS) is looking to make contentious changes it made in 2023 permanent - and that could see stations in Fife emerging as winners or losers.

It includes a proposal to cut the number of appliances at Lochgelly and Methil Fire Stations from two to just one each - the second appliance at Methil was one of the ones temporarily withdrawn in the 2023 shake-up.

More than 3000 people have already signed a petition opposing any reduction in cover out of Lochgelly. Annabelle Ewing MSP has also branded the move as “unfathomable.”

The fire service also proposes to re-instate the second appliance it took out of Glenrothes two years ago - another option is to cut its fleet of vehicles from two to one. In Dunfermline, proposals include replacing the third appliance which is a combined aerial rescue pump (CARP) with a dedicated high reach appliance.

The changes - all part of a “service delivery review” - will be outlined at public meetings on Monday, July 21 at Studio 8, Church Street, Glenrothes, and Methil Education Centre, Bowling Green Street on Wednesday, July 23. Both start at 6:00pm.

There are also meetings at Lochgelly Centre on Monday, August 4, and Dell Farquharson Community Centre, Dunfermline on Wednesday, August 6.

Attendees must sign-up in advance via the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service website at firescotland.gov.uk - apart from the Dunfermline one which is a drop-in session, and advance sign-up is not required.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Andrew Girrity, Head of Service Delivery for the East and North of Scotland, said: “We currently have a high concentration of resources based within Fife relative to the operational demand of these stations and compared to other similar geographical areas elsewhere in Scotland.

“For example, operational demand at Lochgelly, Glenrothes and Methil is among the lowest of all stations in Scotland that have two wholetime appliances. These are more aligned to stations with one appliance.

“Our data shows that permanently changing two of these locations to having one appliance would be sufficient.”