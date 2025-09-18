Fire service shake-up: review report to come after consultation ends

A public consultation on contentious changes to fire stations in Fife has now closed.

The 12-week process led by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) will now lead to an independent review of all comments before a report goes to fire chiefs at the end of the year.

The SFRS is looking to make contentious changes it made in 2023 permanent - and that could see stations in Fife emerging as winners or losers.

It includes a proposal to cut the number of appliances at Lochgelly and Methil Fire Stations from two to just one each - the second appliance at Methil was one of the ones temporarily withdrawn in the last shake-up. Lochgelly could also lose its specialist rope rescue capability which is one of only four such units in Scotland.

Across Scotland, more than 3500 survey responses were received as the shake up affects more than 30 fire stations which include some closures.

The options also included the implementation of a day shift duty system in targeted areas and the transfer of resources to better align to operational risk and demand.

Chief Officer Stuart Stevens said: “The response to our public consultation represents a significant level of engagement, reflecting the importance of the issues that are being considered.

“The primary aim of the review is to ensure our resources – staff, stations and appliances – are matched to operational risk and demand across Scotland, while also addressing urgent property issues.

“We have been clear that we want to build a more sustainable fire and rescue service fit for Scotland’s future. That means making changes to how we operate.”

The next steps include a full independent analysis of all responses received and preparation of a consultation report summarising the findings. Recommendations will be presented to the SFRS Board in December.

Chief Officer Stevens added “Clearly, we recognise that some of our proposals represent a significant level of change and I must emphasise again that no decisions have been made yet.

“We will now look closely at the views that have been shared with us by all stakeholders and this work will be overseen by an independent external research organisation. We continue to work closely with consultation experts, who have been guiding us throughout this process in line with best industry practice.”