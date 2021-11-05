Firefighters on stand-by for busy Bonfire Night

It is traditionally the busiest night of the year for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Last year, it responded to more than 500 bonfires over an eight-hour period across Scotland, following 1100 calls from concerned citizens.

Firefighters have been working closely with councils, the ambulance service, and the police to ensure communities are protected.

Safety Warning on fireworks for sale

They will be carrying out joint patrols with police, sharing safety advice as well as supporting people to help reduce the risks of bonfires and fireworks.

The scheme has been tried and tested over years of service, with plans in place to ensure resources are effectively coordinated to reduce harm to people and property.

Stuart Stevens, assistant chief officer, said: “We are well resourced and prepared for Bonfire Night, and we have robust measures in place to ensure we can continue to respond to emergencies. “

Anyone hosting their own events should follow the Fireworks Code

