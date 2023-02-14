Barry Martin, from Rosyth, was critically injured in the blaze, and died four days later.

The minute’s silence was ahead of his funeral at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Friday when hundreds of colleagues are expected to attend.

Mr Martin was the first Scottish firefighter to die in the line of duty since Ewan Williamson, who also lost his life in Edinburgh in 2009.

Barry Martin

Firefighters at stations across the UK stood in silent tribute yesterday as more tributes poured in.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) tweeted: “We thank our staff and colleagues from other UK fire and rescue services who joined us in marking this poignant moment today.

