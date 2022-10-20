The events at Cardenden and Kirkcaldy Golf Club will take place, however there will be no Bonfire Night celebrations in Burntisland for the third year in a row.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant events over the past two years had been disrupted with many unable to take place.

Last year in the local area it was just Kirkcaldy Golf Club who were able to go ahead with their plans, but due to demand restrictions had to be put in place on the numbers attending.

Two firework displays are planned for the Kirkcaldy area - but Burntisland isn't one of them this year.

For 2022, Fifers will be able to once again come together and enjoy the community displays.

Cardenden community bonfire and fireworks display is set to take place at Wallsgreen Park in Bowhill on Friday, November 4.

Alex Burns, chairman of the organising committee, said they are pleased to be able to bring the event back this year and thanked those who have donated money towards the event.

He said: “The organising committee would like to forward their sincere thanks to various groups for their financial assistance, which is greatly appreciated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The committee are requesting wooden pallets for the bonfire and would greatly appreciate if local companies could donate any and deliver them to Wallsgreen Park on the morning of the event.

"We don’t have any transport ourselves to collect these.

"We are also asking for volunteers to come forward to assist on the day.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Bowhill Centre on 01592 593471.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirkcaldy Golf Club hosts its Bonfire Night celebrations take place on Saturday, November 5.

Tickets are required for the event, priced £5 (under 5s are free), available from the club’s Golf Shop.

The bonfire will be lit at 6.45pm ahead of the fireworks display which starts at 7.15pm.

Refreshments will be available with a barbecue selling burgers and stovies available from the bar. Drinks will also be for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the third year running, Burntisland will have no bonfire or fireworks display.

The event – one of the biggest free events locally in previous years – has always proven popular with both locals and those from further afield.

However, a lack of office bearers on the organising committee means the event could not go ahead this year.

In its most recent issue, the community newsletter in Burntisland, The Burgh Buzz, said: “The event relies on volunteers for planning, bonfire building, stewarding and bucket shaking, etc.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A number of key positions need to be filled on the committee, namely the roles of secretary and treasurer, before planning can begin on the 2023 event.”