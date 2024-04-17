Firm director swaps hard hat for running shoes in aid of Rachel House.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rosyth-based specialist flooring contractor raises money for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) annually, and among this year’s events is the ultramarathon which will see David’s solo run cover 69km (43 miles) on Saturday.

“For more than 30 years, CHAS has provided a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions. They are an amazing charity who do amazing work,” said David.

“We all have an end date but unfortunately for some it’s way too soon and we do what we can for CHAS every year, and specifically Rachel House in Kinross.”

David's ready for the Forth Ultra challenge.

David’s last ultramarathon was Glenogle in November and he has been training since Christmas for his latest challenge, rising early to pound his local roads when most people are still sound asleep.

“Training has involved around seven to 10 hours a week of running, so looking at around 70-100km a week to prepare for Saturday,” he added. “I’m hoping to finish between seven and seven-and-a-half-hours.”

The race starts in Falkirk’s Helix Park, goes past the Kelpies, over the Kincardine Bridge and follows the scenic Fife coastal path towards the Forth Road Bridge before crossing the Forth to follow the John Muir Way to Bo’ness before running through Kinneil Estate and back towards the finishing line in Falkirk.