Firm donates £1000 to Arden House Projects

Property preservation firm Richardson & Starling has donated £1000 to Arden House Projects, which will be used for activities for the clients and amenities.

The organisation, which celebrated its 50th anniversary earlier this year, offers a range of services including day centre services for older people living independently.

“We’re constantly fundraising, it’s an ongoing thing,” said Amy Matheson, chair of the Arden House board. “This donation is really good of them. It was really unexpected.”

Terry Sweeney, senior branch manager at Richardson & Starling, said: “Donating £1000 to one of these local charities demonstrates our commitment to the people of the Fife community.”

Pictured, from left, is Arden House Projects team leader Craig Duwar, Terry and Amy.